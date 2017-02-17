Scammers impersonating TW&L employees
If the All-America City's water and light company gives you a call about an overdue bill, best just hang up the phone. Tupelo officials are warning local citizens about a recent spate of phone calls fraudulently warning about overdue Tupelo Water & Light bills.
