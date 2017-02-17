Scammers impersonating TW&L employees

Scammers impersonating TW&L employees

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

If the All-America City's water and light company gives you a call about an overdue bill, best just hang up the phone. Tupelo officials are warning local citizens about a recent spate of phone calls fraudulently warning about overdue Tupelo Water & Light bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watertown Trust hires downtown recruiter 3 hr Downtown Tupelo 2
News Shots fired outside Tupelo restaurant 3 hr Bad Diets 4
News McAlister's Deli in Tupelo moving to old Atlant... 4 hr fat Albert 2
Chad Kelly 5 hr Topcob 7
News VIDEO: Ole Miss student head-butts police officer 9 hr Tupelo Is Home 15
Internet Sales Tax 9 hr Alternatives 4
News Partnership proposed to help Tupelo's homeless ... 9 hr Go Paperless 9
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC