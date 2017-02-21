Saturday 5K in Ballard Park to aid SAFE Inc.
The run/walk is a benefit for S.A.F.E. Inc., a victims' shelter, and is held each February during National Dating Violence Awareness Month. The run will step off at 9 a.m. in Ballard Park in west Tupelo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swimming in Debt
|9 min
|Tupelo Taught
|16
|Tupelo puts road funding request before legisla...
|22 min
|Cut Costs
|8
|The Djournal has failed.
|32 min
|Journal Failed
|30
|No Bowl
|48 min
|Big Time Costs
|5
|Cutting Expenses
|59 min
|Budget Cuts
|3
|Former DA candidate stops Christian School
|22 hr
|Trueth
|3
|Tupelo Mayo
|23 hr
|Tupelo Taxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC