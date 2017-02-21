'Royal Family' play to have Tupelo premiere Saturday
It's been seen in Memphis and Oxford, and now Tupelo is the latest destination for "The Royal Family." The play, from University of Mississippi graduate and playwright Princeton James, centers around the King family, and promises love, drama and plenty of laughs.
