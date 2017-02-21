'Royal Family' play to have Tupelo pr...

'Royal Family' play to have Tupelo premiere Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

It's been seen in Memphis and Oxford, and now Tupelo is the latest destination for "The Royal Family." The play, from University of Mississippi graduate and playwright Princeton James, centers around the King family, and promises love, drama and plenty of laughs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video 45 min Late to dinner 27
News VIDEO: Ole Miss student head-butts police officer 3 hr Old Miss Sucks 18
No Bowl 3 hr Old Miss Sucks 8
Creator Foundation 3 hr Too Late 2
News MEC head Wilson stepping down 3 hr Jr Jack 1
News Hospital unveils new bariatric center 3 hr Open Heart Surger... 10
The Djournal has failed. 4 hr Paper Trash 31
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC