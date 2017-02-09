Robbery suspect headbutts officer

There are 3 comments on the WAAY story from 1 hr ago, titled Robbery suspect headbutts officer. In it, WAAY reports that:

WTVA in Tupelo, Mississippi reports Daniel Stewart Bailey, the suspect accused of robbing a store, was struggling with officers while handcuffed before headbutting one.

Black criminals

Tupelo, MS

#1 55 min ago
They should of shot him.
Anonymous

Ridgeland, MS

#2 45 min ago
More lies. Like to see which one has bruising.
Ten against One

Tupelo, MS

#3 37 min ago
One mad man with nothing to loose. The bubba's are waiting for this guy in Parchment once he gets out of the mental ward.
Tupelo, MS

