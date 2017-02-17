Restarted heart: Itawamba County man ...

Restarted heart: Itawamba County man survives sudden cardiac arrest

Charlie Cleveland can still work on the old cars he loves because he got a jump start when his heart failed this fall. The 69-year-old who lives in the Fairview community of Itawamba County went into sudden cardiac arrest two days after coming home from the hospital following a pair of heart attacks.

