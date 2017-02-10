Police oversight discussion continues
City Hall continues to refine details of a proposed police advisory board in advance of eventual deliberation by the City Council. A resolution establishing an advisory board was originally expected by Mayor Jason Shelton's administration to go before the City Council for discussion and possibly a vote by the end of last year.
#1 41 min ago
Talk is cheap and the oversight needs to be on the thugs stealing, selling drugs, and shooting up the parks and on the basketball courts where all the NBA stars play. Who pays for discussion groups? Do you feed your own children? Do thugs oversee anything? The games that poliliticans play to stays in office?
