Partnership proposed to help Tupelo's...

Partnership proposed to help Tupelo's homeless population

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Mississippi United to End Homelessness is the lead agency in the state receiving funds from the federal Housing and Urban Development Department. In addition to its housing assistance programs, MUTEH conducts an annual count of homeless persons throughout much of the state, including Tupelo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way 17 min Rod Knox 5
News The Orchard seeks withdrawal from UMC 32 min lts_Me 7
News Our Opinion: Time to celebrate good news throug... 2 hr Get Real 1
News Ackerman resident seriously injured in early mo... 2 hr Get Real 1
News Video: Ole Miss student headbutts deputy, belie... 3 hr Tupelo Journal 7
News One detained, two sought after Sunday pursuit 3 hr Running from the Law 2
News VIDEO: Ole Miss student head-butts police officer 15 hr Plenty Bad News 13
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC