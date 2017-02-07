Our Opinion: Unified plan to tackle infrastructure needed
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is again making the argument that more needs to be spent on our state's system of highways, roads and bridges for both safety and economic development reasons. Last week, MDOT officials hosted a press conference at the office of the Northern District in Tupelo to unveil an eight-year plan that details a number of resurfacing projects and infrastructure upgrades statewide, as reported by the Daily Journal's Caleb Bedillion.
#1 Sunday Feb 5
Any plan that does not take a holistic approach is a failure. Start with the reasons for infrastructure and work from there. perhaps we do not need to be transporting things around or by car and truck. perhaps we can do things locally. Maybe the user of the infrastructure should be the ones paying for it.
#2 Sunday Feb 5
Take more out of the mouths of the starving children and raise the poverty level for the sake of the infrastructure long range plans by the district highway commissioner. mississippi needs one commissioner for highways that lives in Jackson where the Mississippi economic developer should be living instead of Sherman. Why have two bommisdioners? Politics? The horse was the method of travel when Mississippi needed more than one commissioner. If Washington and Mississippi elected politicians trimmed the fat out of the budgets, there would be adequate taxes to repair roads in Mississippi. Build sidewalks like Tupelo instead of roads to the mall.
#3 Sunday Feb 5
Tupelo repairs the streets downtown and spends the remaining taxes on sidewalks to the mall that no one uses. How much did your taxes go up this year in Tupelo? The bills from all the Reed spending are still coming in the mail for Tupelo working tax payers to pay. How has your neighborhood declined in the past few years but your taxes continue to increase on your house that you can not sell?
#4 Sunday
Nothing wrong with the roads, these lawmakers don't remember driving on dirt roads. They're balls just dropped and they're out to screw the pooch.
#5 Monday
The liberal paperboys have two out holes from which they speak?
#6 Yesterday
The CDF has a plan to fix all the roads and bridges. CDF request more tax money every year and produces less. CDF'ed again and again. CDF levies taxes in north Mississippians and all the BS is nothing but text book hog wash. CDF lives in a fairy tale world making 360 surround movies to impress themselves 6060and pat themselves on the back.
#7 Yesterday
Jr Jack blamed CDF for the jet junk contract. The CDF has developed into lucrative jobs for a few highly paid boys down in Fairpark. Who pays CDF and why does Tupelo pay someone as the head of the Chamber of Commerce but does not report to the mayor nor council. Tupelo has a screwed up organization that does not hold any one accountable and most of the taxed paid groups have their own hand picked board who rubber stamp everything. How many non elected committees spend tax funds at will without oversight?
#8 3 hrs ago
Raise taxes on the working middle class and increase medicaid and welfare and entitlements and tax the broke casinos and make like Mississippi can force Ebay or other online sellers to send the Mississippi tax collector money to fix Mississippi. Mississippi has never been fixed and the costs of slavery hangs over the State forever. When half of your population refuses to work and your daily newspaperboys are biased liars, what else could you want for nothing.
