Our Opinion: Tupelo's Vietnam Memorial brings passion and message

There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Yesterday, titled Our Opinion: Tupelo's Vietnam Memorial brings passion and message.

Memorials honoring the fallen heroes and heroines of all the United States' wars form part of our national consciousness of the human costs required to maintain and defend freedom. The chief memorials for all the wars create Washington's iconic image as a city of monuments honoring our national heritage.

Better vision

Tupelo, MS

#1 21 hrs ago
Vietnam had nothing to do with freedom. it was a war of beliefs and fears to create government spending for an failing economy. Wasted many lives and created emotional and psychological devisions among Americans. it collapsed the veterans health care system bring a president down and put a bad taste in the mouth of Americans about its government. many veterans are shunned and disgraced due to political ambitions that never worked.
Mississippi Flag

Tupelo, MS

#2 20 hrs ago
Iconic imagine honoring Mississippi's heritage reflecting the freedom that was fought for and earned by those who sacrificed everything to feed their own children. Who feeds your unwanted and unplanned offspring?
