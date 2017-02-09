There are on the Newms360.com story from Yesterday, titled Our Opinion: Tupelo's Vietnam Memorial brings passion and message. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Memorials honoring the fallen heroes and heroines of all the United States' wars form part of our national consciousness of the human costs required to maintain and defend freedom. The chief memorials for all the wars create Washington's iconic image as a city of monuments honoring our national heritage.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.