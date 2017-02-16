Our Opinion: Time to celebrate good news throughout region
There are 9 comments on the Newms360.com story from Monday Feb 13, titled Our Opinion: Time to celebrate good news throughout region. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
From a distinguished couple honored for years of service to Tupelo to a student competing for statewide recognition, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi. Before we prepare for the week ahead, let's take a look back at some of the highlights from last week: a Dr. Joseph Bailey III and Polly Bailey were named the 2017 Outstanding Citizens at the Junior Auxiliary's Charity Ball on Friday night.
#1 Tuesday Feb 14
Jackson does not enforce the immigration laws. Tupelo is still behind in income as it raises taxes. A waste of money putting up signs demoralizes the local citizens. Big brother now wants to add surveillance in the parks and public places. The only good news is we are going to vote them out.
#2 Tuesday Feb 14
Partisan/racist critics of Jackson's city government take every opportunity to shake their Tea stained fingers at even the most minute 'non issues' to stir up hostilities and keep attention off critical issues in the state. A real "Tempest in a Tea Pot."
#3 Tuesday Feb 14
If we did not have people willing to work for peanuts the wages would be higher. It is not racist but rate education they lack. Why are people settling for jobs when they can start their own companies?
Do they lack the education to compete? Any race can make products and can get their own race to buy them if they had the tenacity. What is lacking is the will to work hard for yourself.
#4 Tuesday
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold off $900 million of Walmart stock, the death of retail as we know it.
#5 Tuesday
Hiding all the bad news from the daily paper is not good news. No one reads the biased daily garbage.
#6 Wednesday
There is no owner of the daily paper to keep the paperboys on the job and in their cubbyholes all day streaming make believe movies to past the time. This is plenty of news to publish in northeast Mississippi but the paperboys prefer sitting on their butts instead of working for a living. With no owner, no one is accountable nor responsible for reporting the news to the people. All newspapers have lost their value and most have closed their doors. Beating a dead horse everyday with biased propaganda is failed.
#7 Wednesday
The daily paper in Tupelo has lost the trust of the readers and the only reason the paper is still publishing a paper is the deceased owners wealth made in Tupelo years and years ago. The owner will his wealth to keep the doors of his paper open forever. Yeah, he knew what was good for him and Tupelo took the bait for a few years way back then. Those days are long long gone forever but the big bank account lingers. If you want to be remembered, leave your wealth in paper money.
#8 14 hrs ago
Come on man. Get real. This is not news. This is propaganda about nothing but day to day in the past. Please spare us the opinions day in and day out and get on with publishing the news or close the doors and stop the presses.
#9 13 hrs ago
Big time changes are coming to south Green as new management takes over the daily paper and Create is cleansed.
