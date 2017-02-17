Our Opinion: State of the City speech suggests issues for 2017
Shelton correctly noted that Tupelo enjoys a thriving economy, strong sales tax collections and broadly based infrastructure and facilities expansion. That positive scenario is inarguably bipartisan because Shelton, a Democrat, governs with a Republican-majority City Council.
#1 Yesterday
It has nothing to do with parties except to get a name on the ballot without having a petition. The leaders of this town lead by proxy not by name. They have driven its people to poverty so they can stay on top.
Crime and ignorance are the produces that give rise to sales tax.
#2 Yesterday
The state of the county and city is alarming with more spending and more debt planned for the few working tax payers. Who fund CDF? The county and city? Why ask the fox in the hen house about the dead chickens? Who entertains you on quail hunts out of state with your taxes? let the people vote on improving the quality of the thugs stay in jail. The voters will solve the thug population in Tupelo. The state of the county and city of Tupelo is blighted neighborhoods and gun fire every where. Are you carrying a loaded pistol why eating and shopping in Tupelo today? Now that is the state of the town and county. Well armed for war in the streets. Raise taxes for thugs refusing to work.
#3 Yesterday
Lee county and Tupelo have some great orators who love to hear themselves speak. Talk is cheap........in lee county and Tupelo home of the great orators.
#4 Yesterday
CDF is responsible for the no growth in fobs and the population. Toyota knows best. Where are the 4 or 5 thousand jobs at the Blue Springs plant as promised? Most of the disabled are Tupelo dropouts living off Obamacare and welfare? How does Mississippi survive? Obamacare includes all the government payments to those who refuse to work in Tupelo and Lee county that claim to be disabled. The people who approve all the government benefits are sleeping with the disabled who refuse to work. It is all about opportunities to cheat. Do you have free transportation? Who feeds your unwanted and unplanned children? Obamacare?
#5 2 hrs ago
The mayor and his council are the issues in Tupelo and now is the time to resolve the issues. a where is the chairman of the republican party? is he a professional campaign manager that goes both ways?
#6 2 hrs ago
The mayor is campaigning at work downtown Tupelo. The primary plank for his re-election platform is enforcement of the dog poop ordinances and collection of the dog poop fines and past due fees. The mayor has determined that the property taxes could be lowered to the level prior to he taking office if the dog poop fines were paid. Our opinion has it that every home in Tupelo has 4 dogs on average to assist with the security alarm system. The message from the mayor is to not be a no good neighbor that leads your dogs to your neighbors' front yard for daily poops. It is against the law and spreads diseases that are blamed for the unbelievable high absentee rate in the schools.
