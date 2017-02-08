Our Opinion: School, community partnerships deserve recognition
There are 5 comments on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday, titled Our Opinion: School, community partnerships deserve recognition. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
This historic support of public education has long distinguished the region and has been a hallmark of many of its successes. Both the Tupelo Public School District and the CREATE Foundation will receive a Governor's Award from the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education.
#1 Tuesday
Our opinion is to boast about your tax free owner and the major tax drains in Tupelo. CREATING more wealth to brag about is really something to publish about. Atta paperboys. Who is on whose payroll? How does the board wealth at CREATE teach students that refuse to go to school and refuse to learn when they happen to show up....Tupelo can not hide from the facts.
#2 Tuesday
These government workers with all the recognition ribbons and awards they deem necessary are going to put all the productive citizens in the poorhouse
#3 Tuesday
You mean when the public ousted the Government chosen Superintendent? The problem is parents do not have the skills to raises children in poverty. much of tupelo is in poverty. We have below average teachers getting below average pay so we produce below average students.
We do not need to turn out workers/consumers for the corporate world. What we do need is the drive and passion to question the present leadership and its greed.
Giving awards for taking advantage of children is hardly something to be proud of.
#4 Yesterday
Nothing like promoting your boss or your ownership. CREATE needs something to do with all the staff and board of wealth. Have you ever seen an organization that brags on itself every day. Narcissism is a Tupelo downtown disease the is very contagious and is spreading.
#5 Yesterday
The Death and Life of the Great American School System: How Testing and Choice Are Undermining Education
