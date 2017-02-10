Our Opinion: New signs will help visi...

Our Opinion: New signs will help visitors discover all Tupelo has to offer

There are 11 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday Feb 10, titled Our Opinion: New signs will help visitors discover all Tupelo has to offer. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

If you have driven through Tupelo over the past couple of days, you have probably noticed new signs being installed throughout town. The project of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau includes new welcome signs and directional signs being placed across the city.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Wasted slums

Tupelo, MS

#1 Friday Feb 10
People have smart phones and do not want or need signs. Signs takes nature and turns it into plastic flowers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Maintenance Costs

Tupelo, MS

#2 Friday Feb 10
The convention bureau will transfer the maintenance costs to the taxpayers immediately. This is the same as the long term increase in the maintenance of downtown main street and all the dead trees and plants with no water. The taxpayers get screwed in Tupelo and no one ask why? The splash pool downtown was supposedly donated with a plague from the Reeds. The fact is that the taxpayer pay the upkeep and monthly bills for the so-called family foundation. How do you get lost in downtown Tupelo that is three blocks long. The arrows all point to Reeds who last lost all its business to the internet.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Our Opinion

Tupelo, MS

#3 Friday Feb 10
Who is this goofy reporter with nothing but opinions. No one needs opinions from a newspaper boy. Elvis found his way out of Tupelo and never came back. Now that is a gateway to fame and fortune and a free ride out of poverty.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Costs of Living

Tupelo, MS

#4 Friday Feb 10
All Tupelo has to offer the working taxpayers is a constant increase in the costs of living. Every visitor stopping to buy gas downtown on main will not like the Reeds prices and wrapping charge rarities. All visitors have cell phones with GPS and no one has ever been lost in Tupelo. Tupelo does offer a number of Mexican restaurants and a to go cup down town. Why would anyone visit Tupelo now that most towns in north Mississippi sell alcohol. How do think the tourism taxes should be spend for the taxpayers living in Tupelo? Why should the taxpayers pay through the nose for visitor costs?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Discover Tupelo

Tupelo, MS

#5 Friday Feb 10
Visitors stays in Tupelo to steal with fake credit cards and drive from Detroit to visit their fellow thugs. Discovery was one of the recent cards that were used to steal cash gift cards. The convention bureau offers free debit cards to discover downtown Tupel's rare gift wrapping department. Downtown Tupelo is a hoot with plenty parking for free. Beware that downtown Tupelo has two meter maids with all the modern equipment but tickets are never collected and the few apartment owners never move their vehicles dry or night. There is an exception to every rule downtown Tupelo and no enforcement.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tupelo Discovered

Tupelo, MS

#6 Saturday
That is the problem with Tupelo. The cat is out of the bag about Tupelo and everyone stays away. The convention bureau will be buying watches for every visitor to go with the gateway signs. Do you use your phone as a watch and for directions? No one gets lost in Tupelo and no one walks to work. The bike riders need some way to haul their beer and that is about it. The convention bureau has no one to answer. to and the taxpayers are ignored.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gateway Signs

Tupelo, MS

#7 Saturday
Will the gateway signs keep the visitors out of the slum lord blighted neighborhoods? Will the convention bureau offer free bus tours between the gateway signs for the elite visitors looking for Elvis?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Discover Downtown

Tupelo, MS

#8 Saturday
Maybe someone will find downtown Tupelo with all the gateway signs pointing to Reeds. The only problem is that the gateway sign is downtown on main where no one visits nor shops. Discovering or dodging Tupelo?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
No Class

Tupelo, MS

#9 Yesterday
Tupelo is a tacky sign town with everyone getting in on the signage. Have you ever driven into a well designed and professionally coordinated town with some class. Getting off 45 onto east main there are all these signs that no one can read unless they are walking or riding a bicycle. The gateway signs reflect the fact that no one is working together in Tupelo and the mayor nor council have any idea about who is putting up signs where. Did the convention bureau have the planning commissions approval for the gateways? Tupelo has no class downtown. Just tacky.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Spending

Tupelo, MS

#11 5 hrs ago
The convention bureau has $500,000 per month to waste so our opinion is that what's next to waste millions on each year? The marketing consultant needs more compensation for more positivity for downtown on main? The convention bureau building may be too small for the all the employees so a new building is in the works. The visitors are few and far between. A larger bus or two may be required to transport the CDF executives to shoot quail? A 360 surround video of Tupelo would be a hit with a 200 seat area for the all the visitors. A new popcorn machine is in the works. Have eaten a free catered meal downtown Tupelo? How many committees do you serve on each week?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Positivity

Tupelo, MS

#12 5 hrs ago
Wasting millions of taxes on nothing of value. Merge CDF and the convention bureau and save millions. CDF needs the money for incentive bonuses and salary increases. Who would be in charge of signage? Public works is already full time down on main. Public works is confused with so many bosses demanding labor.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Two Thirds Majority 52 min Wrong 7
News Tupelo man charged with Saltillo break-ins 4 hr Get High 1
News Police oversight discussion continues 5 hr No One In Charge 9
The Djournal has failed. 5 hr Play the Race Card 22
News Youthful mugshots return to county jail website 6 hr Tupelo Finest 4
News Video: Ole Miss student headbutts deputy, belie... 6 hr Whotty Tooty 5
News Amory aldermen face tough issues on commercial ... 16 hr No Changes 6
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC