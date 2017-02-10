Our Opinion: New signs will help visitors discover all Tupelo has to offer
If you have driven through Tupelo over the past couple of days, you have probably noticed new signs being installed throughout town. The project of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau includes new welcome signs and directional signs being placed across the city.
#1 Friday Feb 10
People have smart phones and do not want or need signs. Signs takes nature and turns it into plastic flowers.
#2 Friday Feb 10
The convention bureau will transfer the maintenance costs to the taxpayers immediately. This is the same as the long term increase in the maintenance of downtown main street and all the dead trees and plants with no water. The taxpayers get screwed in Tupelo and no one ask why? The splash pool downtown was supposedly donated with a plague from the Reeds. The fact is that the taxpayer pay the upkeep and monthly bills for the so-called family foundation. How do you get lost in downtown Tupelo that is three blocks long. The arrows all point to Reeds who last lost all its business to the internet.
#3 Friday Feb 10
Who is this goofy reporter with nothing but opinions. No one needs opinions from a newspaper boy. Elvis found his way out of Tupelo and never came back. Now that is a gateway to fame and fortune and a free ride out of poverty.
#4 Friday Feb 10
All Tupelo has to offer the working taxpayers is a constant increase in the costs of living. Every visitor stopping to buy gas downtown on main will not like the Reeds prices and wrapping charge rarities. All visitors have cell phones with GPS and no one has ever been lost in Tupelo. Tupelo does offer a number of Mexican restaurants and a to go cup down town. Why would anyone visit Tupelo now that most towns in north Mississippi sell alcohol. How do think the tourism taxes should be spend for the taxpayers living in Tupelo? Why should the taxpayers pay through the nose for visitor costs?
#5 Friday Feb 10
Visitors stays in Tupelo to steal with fake credit cards and drive from Detroit to visit their fellow thugs. Discovery was one of the recent cards that were used to steal cash gift cards. The convention bureau offers free debit cards to discover downtown Tupel's rare gift wrapping department. Downtown Tupelo is a hoot with plenty parking for free. Beware that downtown Tupelo has two meter maids with all the modern equipment but tickets are never collected and the few apartment owners never move their vehicles dry or night. There is an exception to every rule downtown Tupelo and no enforcement.
#6 Saturday
That is the problem with Tupelo. The cat is out of the bag about Tupelo and everyone stays away. The convention bureau will be buying watches for every visitor to go with the gateway signs. Do you use your phone as a watch and for directions? No one gets lost in Tupelo and no one walks to work. The bike riders need some way to haul their beer and that is about it. The convention bureau has no one to answer. to and the taxpayers are ignored.
#7 Saturday
Will the gateway signs keep the visitors out of the slum lord blighted neighborhoods? Will the convention bureau offer free bus tours between the gateway signs for the elite visitors looking for Elvis?
#8 Saturday
Maybe someone will find downtown Tupelo with all the gateway signs pointing to Reeds. The only problem is that the gateway sign is downtown on main where no one visits nor shops. Discovering or dodging Tupelo?
#9 Yesterday
Tupelo is a tacky sign town with everyone getting in on the signage. Have you ever driven into a well designed and professionally coordinated town with some class. Getting off 45 onto east main there are all these signs that no one can read unless they are walking or riding a bicycle. The gateway signs reflect the fact that no one is working together in Tupelo and the mayor nor council have any idea about who is putting up signs where. Did the convention bureau have the planning commissions approval for the gateways? Tupelo has no class downtown. Just tacky.
#11 5 hrs ago
The convention bureau has $500,000 per month to waste so our opinion is that what's next to waste millions on each year? The marketing consultant needs more compensation for more positivity for downtown on main? The convention bureau building may be too small for the all the employees so a new building is in the works. The visitors are few and far between. A larger bus or two may be required to transport the CDF executives to shoot quail? A 360 surround video of Tupelo would be a hit with a 200 seat area for the all the visitors. A new popcorn machine is in the works. Have eaten a free catered meal downtown Tupelo? How many committees do you serve on each week?
#12 5 hrs ago
Wasting millions of taxes on nothing of value. Merge CDF and the convention bureau and save millions. CDF needs the money for incentive bonuses and salary increases. Who would be in charge of signage? Public works is already full time down on main. Public works is confused with so many bosses demanding labor.
