Our Opinion: Lee leaders staying focused on priorities for area
There are 8 comments on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday Feb 21, titled Our Opinion: Lee leaders staying focused on priorities for area. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Lee County leaders gathered last week to share the outlook of economic development, job creation and other items, brining for the first time a major public platform for county residents to hear directly from their elected representatives. During the first-ever State of the County address, current Board of Supervisors president Phil Morgan discussed in detail some of the most pressing items Lee County has faced in recent years and will face in the years ahead.
#1 Tuesday Feb 21
The state proclaims an economic downturn and say the taxpayer will have to make it up. The laws that religion promoted have stopped economic growth in favor of old style thinking.
Many steps could change the picture but is not acceptable to the dying leaders of the old world values.
Legalize pot
Legalize cloning
Forget retail and focus on exports
Dump school busing and taking grants
Replace the airport with a graduate school and research center
Change zoning to allow local businesses
Stop sales tax on food
Stop free entertainment
Demand any recycling also have the recycle goods made in the same place as the trash is collected
Improve government management of government services
Install high speed fiber and give Comcast competition.
There are many good old boy scams that need to end and be replaced with creative class.
#2 Tuesday Feb 21
Lee county does not make a dime off charging Tupelo for housing their thugs. Anyone can twist the numbers and make it fit. It is called cooking the books. The fact is that Lee county has limited income and Tupelo is now getting most of the county taxes but the supervisors are funding more each year to CDF their personal advisory group and quail hunting buddies. The mayor has his mugshot red faced and all shining brightly across from Best Buy....Who donated this spot? The largest taxpayer in Tupelo may be the owner of the property and sign that may be out of code? Who approved of the brightest sign in Tupelo and is the only candidate to be shown? Our opinion is that the republican candidate will be allowed equal time on Mitchell's sign.
#3 Tuesday Feb 21
The odor and that is odor of business is as follows: Donate more money for CDF to spend on entertainment. Erect more signs at every intersection to keep the cars moving toward downtown where all the taxes are spent. Restore the alleys downtown to their use as restrooms for the to go cups Restore downtown with all new county and city owned buildings for those who spend all the taxes on leather luxury recliners for afternoon naps. Charge Tupelo more per thug than Tupelo is willing to pay under oath. Raise taxes to repair the roads downtown Tupelo. The real key to Lee County and Tupelo is to follow the money and blame the poor boy and girls using the AG Center for partying during the day. Where does all the tax money go? How much does corruption costs?
#4 Tuesday Feb 21
Ever notice "leaders" get wealthier year after year, and you don't.
That's your real future, they will travel more, their homes will get larger and you will get more empty promises and a lower standard of living.
The "leaders" make you feel good while raping you, it's astonishing anyone would believe the lies, year, after year, after year.
Tupelo is a terrible town to live in.
#5 Tuesday Feb 21
Tupelo does not have leaders. Just follow the money and then you will know. When will the republican party announce a candidate? If no one runs agains Jason Shelton the turn out of voters will be the lowest in the history of Tupelo. LOL Elected by the majority? The republican leaders have Shelton right where they want him. The problem is Shelton has no where to go.
#6 Tuesday Feb 21
Just democrats walking in the streets refusing to use the sidewalks and bike lanes and refusing to work and feed their own offspring. Who pays for all the unwed mothers giving birth at the Tupelo hospital day after day after day.....How many are repeat customers each year?
#7 Tuesday Feb 21
Lee county has plenty supervision but no management. How do you get 3 or 5 people to agree on anything? Horse trading with tax funds? There are some questions about who is trying to buy some acres for a jail without knowing the size nor costs. The idea of finding land in the county is a good indication the board has no idea how to go about building a jail. How large is the sheriff's new jail and office? Cart before the horse maybe? The present jail can be expanded and repairs should have been completed as needed daily. How old are other county and and city buildings? How old are some homes in Tupelo but look new? A pod style building was the big pitch when the present jail was built with plenty of land to expand. Who says that a building can not be repaired to hold a thug?
United States
#8 Friday Feb 24
The board of supervisors have not addressed the administrator position paying nearly $110,000 plus a vehicle and expenses. Does the administrator have any responsibility? Who does he report to? So he has 5 bosses just like the manager of the Ag center. The problem with Lee county is the same everywhere in Mississippi. The government has not changed but the supervisor job has changed over the years. The supervisor job was to keep the gravel roads passable and build new bridges as needed. What do we need 5 supervisors to do today? Managing the Ag center is one example of a failed government. Politics costs the tax payers millions with nothing to show but red faces. Compare the budgets of the school systems with the city or county. Who spends the taxes and who makes the decisions. Tupelo should have a mayor for every ward and no mayor with any authority just like in the county. The supervisors do not manage their own crews dedicated to their districts. What is the unit system verses the best system verses the strong mayor type governments? Nothing but politics wasting taxes. There is no management in the county nor city government but no one misses a paycheck nor a free shirt or two from CDF. Where does CDF buy their free shirts? Reeds?
