Our Opinion: Le Bonheur's move will allow for expanded services

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Newms360.com

Northeast Mississippi children needing specialized outpatient care soon will be able to receive it in a larger and newer facility. Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center recently announced it will move its Tupelo outpatient clinic to a larger space this spring, as reported by Daily Journal health reporter Michaela Gibson Morris.

