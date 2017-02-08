Our Opinion: Good news rings true throughout region
There are 5 comments on the Newms360.com story from Monday Feb 6, titled Our Opinion: Good news rings true throughout region. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
From a support group continuing to help law enforcement officers to a Pontotoc family getting a new house, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi. Before we prepare for the week ahead, let's take a look back at some of the highlights from last week: a A local support group is continuing to give back to law enforcement officials throughout the region.
United States
#1 Monday Feb 6
The region has plenty editors
#2 Monday Feb 6
The need for a reliable North Mississippi news source is more obvious than ever. A skyrocketing crime rate, and political favors has given rise to faux news pushing feel good stories in hopes to both save face of current failing leadership, and bring more victims to the area. Never in history has the need for a local, published media source with relevant truths been in demand.
Historically when a publication is handed over to a group of agenda driven editors as the djournal, facts are discarded for personal gain. The region is suffering from a direct result of the propaganda pushed by the board of directors who have found a lucrative printed advertising flyer with the catch phrase our opinion heading every red flag.
#3 Monday Feb 6
Exactly when are the problems going to be corrected? MS had below national average growth. This is because the leaders and the DJ fail to recognize the problems that need to be corrected.
#4 Monday
The daily urinal tries not to mention any crime in downtown Tupelo off main street at Rankin. OMG is there any place in Tupelo that is safe to shop? The weekenders flood Tupelo from Memphis and Birmingham to sell the week's supply of dope. The nearby counties are well represented in the cheap motels and government supplemented houses like in all neighborhoods in the inter city. zGunshots rings true in the new true Tupelo. The daily paper editor shares only the the highlights that misrepresent Tupelo hoping that someone might shop in Tupelo. The truth is that all of north Mississippi is laughing at Tupelo's make believe.
#5 Tuesday
State is voting to eliminate civi service for most state employees.
