Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight another day

There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Wednesday Feb 1, titled Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight another day. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Proponents of the arts in Mississippi have come out in full force in recent days after legislation seeking to drastically change the way the Mississippi Arts Commission functions was introduced in the state legislature. The MAC was created in 1968 by the Mississippi Legislature in order to serve as "the official grants-making and service agency for the arts" in the state, according to its website.

Common failure

Tupelo, MS

#1 Wednesday Feb 1
This is nothing but political trading.
Feed the Hungry

Tupelo, MS

#2 Wednesday Feb 1
Does Mississippi have children starving? Does Mississippi fund artists? Shameful ?
Eating Art

Tupelo, MS

#3 Saturday
The arts come first and then the starving children. Tupelo's dogs eat and the children starve. The real Tupelo?
