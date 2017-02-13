One detained, two sought after Sunday...

One detained, two sought after Sunday pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

A Tupelo patrolman attempted to make a routine traffic stop of a Mitsubishi Outlander around 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 12. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away, turning west on Endville Road. The SUV ran off the road and into a field near the intersection of Endville Road and Cochran Road .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way 2 hr Get Real 1
Two Thirds Majority 5 hr Wrong 7
News Tupelo man charged with Saltillo break-ins 9 hr Get High 1
News Police oversight discussion continues 9 hr No One In Charge 9
News Our Opinion: New signs will help visitors disco... 9 hr Positivity 11
The Djournal has failed. 10 hr Play the Race Card 22
News Youthful mugshots return to county jail website 10 hr Tupelo Finest 4
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC