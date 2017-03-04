North Mississippi Dulcimer Associatio...

North Mississippi Dulcimer Association March 4, 2017

The North Mississippi Dulcimer Association teaches dulcimer history, tradition, craftsmanship, and music by sharing its knowledge and talents. The Appalachian mountain dulcimer is the first instrument developed in the United States.

