NMMC, Children's of MS take over pedi...

NMMC, Children's of MS take over pediatric clinic

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

North Mississippi Pediatrics has become Children's Clinic of Tupelo and Children's Clinic of Saltillo as part of a partnership between North Mississippi Medical Center and Children's of Mississippi, the umbrella organization for pediatric care affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center. "The providers are the same, the locations are the same," said Tupelo pediatrician Dr. Van Stone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video 1 min Look the Part 5
News Scammers impersonating TW&L employees 49 min LBGTQ 3
News Tupelo seeks police academy participants 1 hr Free 2
News Shots fired outside Tupelo restaurant 6 hr The New Tupelo 6
News State of the City: Mayor touts city strengths, ... 6 hr Strengths 14
News Our Opinion: State of the City speech suggests ... 6 hr Dog Laws 6
James Null 6 hr Counterpoint 1
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC