NMMC, Children's of MS take over pediatric clinic
North Mississippi Pediatrics has become Children's Clinic of Tupelo and Children's Clinic of Saltillo as part of a partnership between North Mississippi Medical Center and Children's of Mississippi, the umbrella organization for pediatric care affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center. "The providers are the same, the locations are the same," said Tupelo pediatrician Dr. Van Stone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video
|1 min
|Look the Part
|5
|Scammers impersonating TW&L employees
|49 min
|LBGTQ
|3
|Tupelo seeks police academy participants
|1 hr
|Free
|2
|Shots fired outside Tupelo restaurant
|6 hr
|The New Tupelo
|6
|State of the City: Mayor touts city strengths, ...
|6 hr
|Strengths
|14
|Our Opinion: State of the City speech suggests ...
|6 hr
|Dog Laws
|6
|James Null
|6 hr
|Counterpoint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC