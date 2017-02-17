Music with friends: World-class violinist anticipates return to Tupelo
Alexander Markov didn't really have a choice about playing the violin. His father and mother played, and he started at age 5. "When I was growing up as a kid, to me it became such a natural process," he said during a phone interview from his apartment in New York.
