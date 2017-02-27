Mooreville man pleads guilty as habit...

Mooreville man pleads guilty as habitual offender

A man who prompted police pursuits in 2014 and 2016 pleaded guilty to four felonies and will spend the next 15 years in prison. John Wesley Newell, 54, of Mooreville, entered guilty pleas Monday afternoon to assaulting an officer, felony fleeing and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

