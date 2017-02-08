Michigan men charged with credit card fraud
On Jan. 31, Pontotoc police officers arrested the three suspects after they allegedly attempted to purchase gift cards with fraudulent and altered credit cards. The crimes were committed in both Pontotoc and Tupelo.
