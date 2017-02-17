McAlister's Deli in Tupelo moving to old Atlanta Bread by early summer
There are 7 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday Feb 17, titled McAlister's Deli in Tupelo moving to old Atlanta Bread by early summer. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
The former Atlanta Bread Company and Bim Bam Burgers location will be the new home of McAlister's this summer It will be going into what was originally the Atlanta Bread Co. building, and which was most recently a Bim Bam Burgers & Wings location.
#1 Friday Feb 17
More restaurants close every year in Tupelo than stay open. The track is bad for this location and now another Oxford franchise will give it a try. The original owner wishes he had his money out of the Tupelo area properties. Bad location apparently?
#2 Friday Feb 17
Another failed eating place people do not need.
#3 Friday Feb 17
This could be a good move for them. Where theyre at now theres Tillinis and Harveys across the street and the new jimmy johns will be open soon then theres sonic directly on the other side of them. Theres no restaurants directly near the old bim bam building where theyre planning to move so theyll stand out better and its practically in the walmart parking lot next to a traffic light. That building is hella newer than the one theyre in now. Theyre already an established business in tupelo and theyre only moving less than a mile from where theyre at now. I think itll be a good move for them.
#4 Saturday Feb 18
Location is not the key factor for a restaurant to succeed. The good food and the reasonable prices and the large servings and the fried taters and the quick service are the keys to success in Tupelo. The thugs can walk to Kroger and buy a chicken thigh and a six pack night or day and to go that is one reason that Kroger sells more prepared food on EBT cards that any restaurant in town every day.
#5 Saturday Feb 18
Blimp flam bye bye burgers out of Oxford was to be the place to eat a burger in Tupelo. The fact is that Mugshots is not the place to eat either. Johnnies has the best all meat burger in Tupelo. McAllister's is struggling to compete and stay open in Tupelo. Tupelo closes more restaurants every year but the daily paper only publishes the openings. This new location will be the final straw for the sweet teas.
#6 Sunday Feb 19
Our opinion is that more restaurants close in Tupelo every year than open. Closed restaurants provide the drop out employees needed to fry the taters that are a staple for every successful restaurant in Tupelo unless it serves salsa and chips. What will happen to all the illegal workers doing all the housework, yard work, and sidewalks in Tupelo when the wall is completed? Our opinion is that Tupelo will close 10 Mexican restaurants within the next 4 years but the other 9 will stay open for the cheap fahitas. Are you a illegal alien hiding in Tupelo and getting Obamacare and other supplements? Where do you send your cash earning every week? Do you pay cash for your rent in Tupelo?
#7 Sunday Feb 19
How do restaurants in Tupelo survive with a few customers on Friday and Saturday nights. Take the alcohol out of Tupelo restaurants and all you have left are greasy spoons. Tupelo has plenty of good news while more and more thugs move into the single family dwelling in the blighted neighborhoods. The vo-tech is now teaching now to fry frozen taters and never get a to go order correct. Tupelo's population is well fed and it shows. Who feeds your unwanted and unplanned children? Thugs do not work nor serve tables at the new restaurants. Our opinion is that Tupelo is overfilled with restaurants. How many will close this year? The paper only publishes the grand openings and the press conferences downtown.
