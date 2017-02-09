Man wanted for questioning in Columbu...

Man wanted for questioning in Columbus shooting

In a press release issued Thursday, officials at the Columbus Police Department asked the public for help locating 22-year-old Gevartise Taran Armstead. Authorities said Armstead may have been involved in a Jan. 28 shooting that sent one man to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

