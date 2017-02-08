Local adoption agency soon to offer a...

Local adoption agency soon to offer adoptions from China

New Beginnings Adoption and Family Services recently inched closer to opening its doors to Chinese adoptions after launching a new website promoting the new service. The website, called NB Promise Kids , states it is dedicated to ensuring that every child in China waiting for adoption has "the best opportunity to experience the remainder of their childhood in a loving and 'forever family.'

