Local adoption agency soon to offer adoptions from China
New Beginnings Adoption and Family Services recently inched closer to opening its doors to Chinese adoptions after launching a new website promoting the new service. The website, called NB Promise Kids , states it is dedicated to ensuring that every child in China waiting for adoption has "the best opportunity to experience the remainder of their childhood in a loving and 'forever family.'
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U S Senate
|31 min
|Always1
|11
|The Djournal has failed.
|1 hr
|Poll Tax
|9
|Cap The Tax
|1 hr
|Give Back
|3
|The Orchard seeks withdrawal from UMC
|1 hr
|Largest Church
|2
|Incumbent mayor touts record, hones campaign pitch
|1 hr
|Whatever
|17
|Sherman man charged for Monday standoff
|3 hr
|Anon
|3
|Illegals
|3 hr
|Rules Changing
|9
