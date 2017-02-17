Leslie Criss: East Tupelo pups disapp...

Leslie Criss: East Tupelo pups disappointed by Westminster picks

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

"If a dog will not come to you after having looked you in the face, you should go home and examine your conscience." - Woodrow Wilson Monday nights, in my opinion, have been devoid of good television since "Murphy Brown" was moved in 1997 to Wednesdays - where it met its death by cancellation the following season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video 33 min Journalists 16
News McAlister's Deli in Tupelo moving to old Atlant... 1 hr Dead Downtown 7
Mabus Liar 1 hr Democrat Mabus 1
Old Miss Sucks 1 hr Funky 17
The Djournal has failed. 3 hr Whotty Tooty 26
Earning Welfare Check 3 hr Tupelo Poverty 2
Liberal Misguided Media 3 hr Our Man 4
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC