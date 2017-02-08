Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
Joe Marshall's Barnes Crossing Automotive Group recently completed the purchase of the Kia franchise on South Gloster Street for an undisclosed price. The Kia dealership joins Barnes Crossing Hyundai Mazda and Barnes Crossing Volkswagen in Tupelo, as well as dealerships in Saltillo, Starkville, Fulton and Ridgeland.
