Incumbent mayor touts record, hones c...

Incumbent mayor touts record, hones campaign pitch

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

Looking forward, because he is seeking re-election to a second four-year term as mayor of the All-America City. Looking back, because he believes his first four years in office provide Tupelo voters with ample reason to return him to City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tax Increase 3 hr NotWithMyMonies 7
News Our Opinion: School, community partnerships des... 3 hr Poverty 3
Economics Class 4 hr Internet Sales Tax 6
News Our Opinion: Good news rings true throughout re... 8 hr Poverty 5
Trump the President 10 hr Noydb 20
Old Miss Sucks 10 hr Eli The Boy 6
News Danny Smith: Community's support of band good s... 10 hr Donations 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,205 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC