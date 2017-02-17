There are on the Newms360.com story from 54 min ago, titled Hospital unveils new bariatric center. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The center dedicated to morbidly obese patients going through weight loss surgery is moving to a newly renovated 24-bed unit. Previously, the bariatric center had an eight-bed unit where it shared a nursing floor with other patients at the Tupelo hospital.

