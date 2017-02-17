Hospital unveils new bariatric center

Hospital unveils new bariatric center

There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 54 min ago, titled Hospital unveils new bariatric center. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The center dedicated to morbidly obese patients going through weight loss surgery is moving to a newly renovated 24-bed unit. Previously, the bariatric center had an eight-bed unit where it shared a nursing floor with other patients at the Tupelo hospital.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rocket Scientist

Tupelo, MS

#1 49 min ago
How about surgery to remove all the fast food places in Tupelo? The role is not a issue of physical nature it is one of education and marketing propaganda driving people to eat away their problems.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shots fired outside Tupelo restaurant 46 min Rocket Scientist 13
Tupelo (Aug '07) 54 min Tupelo Council 4
News Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video 1 hr True Tupelo 24
How is Tupelo?? (Oct '08) 1 hr Taxpayers 29
The Djournal has failed. 1 hr Democrats 29
Taxing Workers 1 hr Democrats 1
Wet Network 2 hr Democrats 3
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC