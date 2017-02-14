Governor loses, wins Monday
The House reversed course again and sent on to the Senate by a 63-55 margin legislation that essentially would give Bryant authority of more than 60 boards that oversee and regulate various occupations, ranging from accountants, to barbers, to veterinarians. But a short while after the House approved that measure, the Senate refused to table a motion to reconsider a bill that would have given him the authority over the Department of Mental Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|31 min
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Crime Reports
|52 min
|There Is No Daily...
|2
|The Orchard seeks withdrawal from UMC
|58 min
|It is You
|8
|U S Senate
|58 min
|Justtruth
|29
|Two Thirds Majority
|1 hr
|Little Rodney
|13
|Our Opinion: Time to celebrate good news throug...
|1 hr
|Plenty Bad News
|5
|Partnership proposed to help Tupelo's homeless ...
|1 hr
|Plenty Bad News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC