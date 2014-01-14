Gateway signs to be installed at six major entry points into Tupelo
|
#1 Wednesday
What a waste of taxpayer money.
|
#2 Wednesday
The new gateway signs with everyone carrying a gps in their pocket. The only difference is the convention bureau has Reeds as the destination and the bureau has no new ideas of how to waste $500,000 per month on downtown main street. Raise the tourism tax for the working families to pay in Tupelo where more than half the population is on welfare and refuse to work. What was the costs of six signs with the kicki back?
|
#3 Wednesday
The gateway to poverty that the king left for fame and fortune. Elvis would be selling dope in Tupelo at 80 plus years old if the family had stayed in the gateway little poverty town. How many signs will get you to the blighted run down slum lord neigborhoods?
|
#4 Wednesday
Crime scene exits 1,2,3,4,5, and 6.
Keep all doors and cargo locked and stowed, your firearm locked and loaded, and at no point call 911, be safe it's a jungle out there.
|
#5 Wednesday
Come on boy name the hand picked board members that rubber stamp McCoy. Tupelo needs a few Hatfieds to straighten out the bureau mess. Nettie "sidewalk" Davis is a hand picked bureau board member. Will her sidewalk to the mall have gateway signs for all the walkers? Who is from the mayor's office? Who is from the CDF'ed? Most members are employees of the bureau slopping in the trough. How do you waste $500,000 per month driving buses around and around the big gateway city to poverty. Like the man says keep your pistol locked and loaded when the gates are open to Tupelo. Is there any way to ban liberal paperboys and thugs by statute? Mr Trump is working on it.
|
#6 Wednesday
Who should be fired for this waste of money with children starving in Tupelo. Downtown main street has 4 of the 6 signs pointing to REEDS. Some one needs to be fired for throwing away good tax money for something that can not possibly be costs justified.
|
#7 Wednesday
Tupelo needs to build a wall to keep the more thugs from moving into Tupelo. Mr President Trump should be a good example for Shelton on how to control the borders of Tupelo.
|
#8 Wednesday
What is the mayor doing to lower the high crime rate in Tupelo and what is he doing about the thug terrorist roaming the streets and refusing to work? If your neighborhood is declining and you property taxes are up and your property values are down, the mayor is responsible for ignoring the problems in Tupelo. Signs are useless when it comes to thug control and pothole repairs.
|
#9 Wednesday
Blue lives matter more than residents.
|
#10 Wednesday
Is this true or just some more garbage from the daily urinal.....If Tupelo actually approved of this waste of taxes, the person responsible will not survive this joke. Someone needs to be fired immediately. Oops the city does not fire anyone because they waste taxes, they would all be fired. Gateway signs with everyone with google maps in their pocket with a GPS on the screen..The next thing the convention bureau will be buying will be gateway wrist watches for all the visitors. LOL
|
“Meanwhile...On the internet...”
Since: Jan 15
269
|
#11 Wednesday
The thugs will beat those signs to hell with rocks and bats within a month.
|
#12 Yesterday
The gateway sign on main street points to downtown which is one block away. The direction is to Reeds and Create. Getting lost in Tupelo is dangerous if you stop to buy gas at Kroger. If you get lost in Tupelo just shut your eyes and think Memphis. Uh OH took the wrong turn and in the wrong area of town. The wrong area of Tupelo is downtown.
|
#13 Yesterday
All six gateway signs point to Reeds downtown? Why is the Reeds store struggling to keep their doors open downtown? It has nothing to do with internet sales taxes. Reap what you sow.
|
#14 Yesterday
When will the mayor do what he said during the campaign and correct the wasteful spending downtown on main street? The convention bureau is out of control but an audit could fix some things downtown. If you want some taxes to spend, just hand pick you a few board members and have at it. Tupelo allows you taxes to spend no questions asked. It is the united way in Tupelo.
|
|
