Flying high: Reed's adds American flag, Bicentennial banner

Buy at photos.djournal.com Hershel Jones and Perry Brooks, employees with McCarty King Construction Company in Tupelo, work above the entrance of the men's department at Reed's installing a flagpole that will fly the American flag and the Bicentennial banner on Wednesday morning in downtown Tupelo. A second pole was also installed at the women's department entrance and will fly the same two flags.

