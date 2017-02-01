Flying high: Reed's adds American fla...

Flying high: Reed's adds American flag, Bicentennial banner

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

Buy at photos.djournal.com Hershel Jones and Perry Brooks, employees with McCarty King Construction Company in Tupelo, work above the entrance of the men's department at Reed's installing a flagpole that will fly the American flag and the Bicentennial banner on Wednesday morning in downtown Tupelo. A second pole was also installed at the women's department entrance and will fly the same two flags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Our Man 20 min Our Man 9
Heather crosby 20 min Guest 1
Journal Daily 21 min Paper Joke 7
Dog Poop Neighbors 2 hr The Tupelo Poop 5
Downtown News 4 hr Breaking News 1
Trump AntiChrist Duplicity & Ramifications for USA 9 hr Rod Knox 9
Ole Miss Daily Urinal 11 hr Freeze Frozen 12
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC