Doctors in love: Five sets of young Tupelo docs mix medicine, marriage
Between August 2015 and August 2016, Tupelo has welcomed retina surgeon Dr. Khushboo Agrawal and emergency physician Dr. Neal Patel, who are both Mississippi natives; adult hospitalist Dr. Sandhya Bogi and pediatric hospitalist Dr. Vishwa Gajula; pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Sara Silver and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist Dr. Kevin Silver; and palliative care specialist Dr. Lindsey Hinton and radiation oncologist Dr. Benjamin Hinton. Although Tupelo usually doesn't welcome so many sets in a 12-month month period, there are more physician couples than there used to be.
