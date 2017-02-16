Doctors in love: Five sets of young T...

Doctors in love: Five sets of young Tupelo docs mix medicine, marriage

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Newms360.com

Between August 2015 and August 2016, Tupelo has welcomed retina surgeon Dr. Khushboo Agrawal and emergency physician Dr. Neal Patel, who are both Mississippi natives; adult hospitalist Dr. Sandhya Bogi and pediatric hospitalist Dr. Vishwa Gajula; pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Sara Silver and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist Dr. Kevin Silver; and palliative care specialist Dr. Lindsey Hinton and radiation oncologist Dr. Benjamin Hinton. Although Tupelo usually doesn't welcome so many sets in a 12-month month period, there are more physician couples than there used to be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State of the City: Mayor touts city strengths, ... 3 hr Rod Knox 10
News Partnership proposed to help Tupelo's homeless ... 4 hr Rod Knox 8
News Shots fired outside Tupelo restaurant 4 hr fat Albert 1
News Our Opinion: State of the City speech suggests ... 4 hr No Growth 4
Not Editor 5 hr Sports Editor 2
Two Thirds Majority 5 hr State of Lee County 16
News VIDEO: Ole Miss student head-butts police officer 5 hr Made Bail 14
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,734 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC