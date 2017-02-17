Crime Reports: Feb. 14, 2017

There are 4 comments on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled Crime Reports: Feb. 14, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Brian Baldwin, 34, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. a Bridgette Bady, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of paraphernalia, improper equipment, no driver's license.

Real hate

Tupelo, MS

#1 Tuesday Feb 14
Prosecutors have declined to press charges against a hijab-wearing University of Michigan student who police said made up a hate crime she blamed on a white man just three days after Republican Donald Trump was elected president.

The schoolÂ’s student newspaper, the Michigan Daily, noted a news release from Ann Arbor police indicating that the Washtenaw County prosecutorÂ’s office Â“declined to authorize criminal chargesÂ” against the student.
Cover Up

Tupelo, MS

#2 Wednesday
The crimes in Tupelo are never published in the daily paper in fear that all the white working families would move to Saltillo. The major crime in Tupelo is the paper daily hiding their cheating and underhandiness. Misleading is a crime.
fails

Tupelo, MS

#3 Wednesday
The should charge the criminal and his family with the cost of law enforcement, the court and prison charges.
Crime Rated

Tupelo, MS

#4 Yesterday
Tupelo has the highest crime rate growth in Mississippi as reported in the newspapers that are not published in Tupelo.
