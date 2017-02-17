There are on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled Crime Reports: Feb. 14, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Brian Baldwin, 34, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. a Bridgette Bady, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of paraphernalia, improper equipment, no driver's license.

