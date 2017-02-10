Crime Reports: Feb. 10, 2017
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m. a Jason Harvey, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of sale of methamphetamine. a A landlord reported someone broke the window of a back door on a County Road 590 rental house and stole a 60-inch LED television.
