Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
A state highway that stretches into Tennessee has moved closer to receiving a new name that would pay tribute to a historic style of music. Mississippi House legislators unanimously passed a bill on Thursday that would designate a section of Old Highway 45 in Lee, Prentiss and Alcorn counties as"Rockabilly Way."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo man charged with Saltillo break-ins
|1 hr
|Get High
|1
|Police oversight discussion continues
|2 hr
|No One In Charge
|9
|Our Opinion: New signs will help visitors disco...
|2 hr
|Positivity
|11
|The Djournal has failed.
|2 hr
|Play the Race Card
|22
|Youthful mugshots return to county jail website
|2 hr
|Tupelo Finest
|4
|Video: Ole Miss student headbutts deputy, belie...
|3 hr
|Whotty Tooty
|5
|Two Thirds Majority
|3 hr
|Insider
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC