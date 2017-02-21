Area high schools look to prepare students for taking ACT
High school juniors across the state will take the ACT this week, and area schools have been working year-round to ensure students perform to the best of their abilities. The ACT for high school juniors is funded by the state of Mississippi and was recently added as a measure of school performance under the state's accountability model.
