Ackerman resident seriously injured i...

Ackerman resident seriously injured in early morning wreck

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

A man from Ackerman suffered serious injuries in an early morning vehicle accident on Highway 12 West at Wilson Road. Master Sergeant Criss Turnipseed, public affairs officer for Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G, said Joe Baber, 57, was transported to OCH then taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way 3 hr No mind 3
News VIDEO: Ole Miss student head-butts police officer 3 hr Plenty Bad News 13
News One detained, two sought after Sunday pursuit 4 hr Crime Pays 1
Two Thirds Majority 4 hr They 8
News Tupelo man charged with Saltillo break-ins 13 hr Get High 1
News Police oversight discussion continues 14 hr No One In Charge 9
News Our Opinion: New signs will help visitors disco... 14 hr Positivity 11
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC