Ackerman resident seriously injured in early morning wreck
A man from Ackerman suffered serious injuries in an early morning vehicle accident on Highway 12 West at Wilson Road. Master Sergeant Criss Turnipseed, public affairs officer for Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G, said Joe Baber, 57, was transported to OCH then taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident.
