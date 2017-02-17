Aberdeen mayor addresses visit from A...

Aberdeen mayor addresses visit from AG investigator

59 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

As transparent as he could be, Mayor Maurice Howard opted to speak in open session of a board of aldermen meeting earlier this month regarding embezzlement claims, credit card usage and a visit from an investigator from the Mississippi Attorney General's office. "There have been some assumptions that Mayor Howard has been embezzling money, and I want to set the record straight," said Howard, who mentioned uncashed checks from last summer's Aberdeen Bulldog Festival are still in his office.

Tupelo, MS

