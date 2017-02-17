Aberdeen mayor addresses visit from AG investigator
As transparent as he could be, Mayor Maurice Howard opted to speak in open session of a board of aldermen meeting earlier this month regarding embezzlement claims, credit card usage and a visit from an investigator from the Mississippi Attorney General's office. "There have been some assumptions that Mayor Howard has been embezzling money, and I want to set the record straight," said Howard, who mentioned uncashed checks from last summer's Aberdeen Bulldog Festival are still in his office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shots fired outside Tupelo restaurant
|3 hr
|Poor leadership
|9
|Third-grade gate sets higher standards for youn...
|3 hr
|Poor leadership
|1
|Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video
|5 hr
|Sweetness
|22
|Swimming in Debt
|5 hr
|Users Fees
|4
|Wet Network
|7 hr
|Comcasts
|1
|McAlister's Deli in Tupelo moving to old Atlant...
|10 hr
|Dead Downtown
|7
|Mabus Liar
|10 hr
|Democrat Mabus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC