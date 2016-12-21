There are on the Newms360.com story from 42 min ago, titled Winter market returns: Expectations raised for 60th Tupelo Furniture Market. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Normally, the Tupelo Furniture Market complex is a beehive of activity during the first weekend in January as it hosts the monthly Tupelo Flea Market. But this year, a Winter edition of the furniture market will be held for the first time in 10 years, starting Thursday and wrapping up on Sunday.

