Winter market returns: Expectations raised for 60th Tupelo Furniture Market
There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 42 min ago, titled Winter market returns: Expectations raised for 60th Tupelo Furniture Market. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Normally, the Tupelo Furniture Market complex is a beehive of activity during the first weekend in January as it hosts the monthly Tupelo Flea Market. But this year, a Winter edition of the furniture market will be held for the first time in 10 years, starting Thursday and wrapping up on Sunday.
#1 17 min ago
No quality only temporary fashion. The industry has lost the classical quality and style that lasts a lifetime.
