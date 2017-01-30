There are on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Jan 26, titled 'We respect you': Hosemann praises law enforcement, Crime Stoppers. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

"The respect the community has for you is minuscule, compared to what it should be," Hosemann said at the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi awards luncheon Wednesday in Tupelo. "Touring the tornado damage in south Mississippi, I thought that every time I go to one of these, you were there first.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.