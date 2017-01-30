'We respect you': Hosemann praises law enforcement, Crime Stoppers
"The respect the community has for you is minuscule, compared to what it should be," Hosemann said at the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi awards luncheon Wednesday in Tupelo. "Touring the tornado damage in south Mississippi, I thought that every time I go to one of these, you were there first.
#1 Thursday Jan 26
We do not repeat government and its poorly written laws that screw freedom and liberty then expect the police to clean up the mess.
#2 Thursday Jan 26
The respect for law enforcement is almost in line with what they deserve. There are still some unenlightened people living in denial as Hosemann, but for the most part things are on par, granted politicians get treated completely opposite of the rest of society.
#3 Thursday Jan 26
Number one Bull manure attorney in Mississippi. Hose down man?
#4 Friday Jan 27
Already politicking for lieutenant governor? Brandon Presley on TV doing the same for the same job. Does the Tupelo daily journal always show its ugly biased head?
