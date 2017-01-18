Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather Forecast
Continuing their seemingly-endless global media run, Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee stopped by a French television show for a performance and a notable excursion into the world of weather reporting. Specifically, the two "No Type" rappers helped TMC deliver a weather forecast for France and their hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi.
