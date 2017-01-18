Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's W...

Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather Forecast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

Continuing their seemingly-endless global media run, Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee stopped by a French television show for a performance and a notable excursion into the world of weather reporting. Specifically, the two "No Type" rappers helped TMC deliver a weather forecast for France and their hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nichols park shooting suspects appear in court 1 hr Fools Gold 26
1 more OLE MISS SUCKS thread 2 hr Pocket Pool 6
Indictments 2 hr Corrupted 2
Go Paperless 13 hr Useless 3
Party Time 13 hr A Little Reminder 2
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region 13 hr Funny Paperboys 2
Campaign Donations 13 hr Donors 8
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC