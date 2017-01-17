United customers get temporary relief
For the winter, local United Healthcare insurance customers are feeling some relief that they still have access to North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo. Come the spring, they are hoping the insurer and North Mississippi Health Services can resolve their dispute before a temporary agreement ends May 31. "Everybody's anxious," said Jenny Jones, chief community engagement officer for Heart of the South Girl Scout Council, which uses United Healthcare to cover its 36 employees.
