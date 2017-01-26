Tyler Edmonds seeks compensation claim

Tyler Edmonds seeks compensation claim

There are 1 comment on the Commercial Dispatch story from Tuesday, titled Tyler Edmonds seeks compensation claim. In it, Commercial Dispatch reports that:

A Clay County resident who spent four of his teenage years in prison on a wrongful murder conviction is taking his battle for compensation to the Mississippi Supreme Court. A compensation claim for Tyler Edmonds, 27, will go before the state's highest court today.

Forget drugs

Tupelo, MS

#1 Tuesday
If police did not spend so much time on drugs they might have the time to get murder cases correct.
