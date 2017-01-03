Two charged with shooting in Walmart parking lot
Two charged with shooting in Walmart parking lot
Tupelo police arrested two men Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 26 shooting in the parking lot of the West Main Walmart. Deonte J. Smith, 21, of Tupelo, and Christopher Hickman, 18, of Plantersville, were both charged with aggravated assault and felony malicious mischief.
#1 4 min ago
More unemployed dropouts just trolling for trouble.
