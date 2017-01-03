Two charged with shooting in Walmart ...

Two charged with shooting in Walmart parking lot

There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Two charged with shooting in Walmart parking lot. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Tupelo police arrested two men Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 26 shooting in the parking lot of the West Main Walmart. Deonte J. Smith, 21, of Tupelo, and Christopher Hickman, 18, of Plantersville, were both charged with aggravated assault and felony malicious mischief.

Smart

Tupelo, MS

#1 4 min ago
More unemployed dropouts just trolling for trouble.
