Tupelo sticks with Waste Management f...

Tupelo sticks with Waste Management for two more years

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

The current contract is set to end this August, two months after this summer's municipal elections and in the middle of the yearly budgeting process. "If you have a new mayor or possibly new council members elected in July, would be a lot to take on when trying to get up to speed," said Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lee County 2 hr Tupelo Jail 1
News Suspect caught minutes after robbery 2 hr Dropout 4
Ole Miss Sucks 2 hr Daily Journal 5
News Our Opinion: Furniture market's earlier start b... 3 hr Opinions 3
News Longtime volunteer leader reflects on service 23 hr Forward 1
Obama Evicted Tue New President 4
News Verona bank robbery suspect held without bond Tue No Bond Money 4
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,737 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC