Tupelo sticks with Waste Management for two more years
The current contract is set to end this August, two months after this summer's municipal elections and in the middle of the yearly budgeting process. "If you have a new mayor or possibly new council members elected in July, would be a lot to take on when trying to get up to speed," said Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.
