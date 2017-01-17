Tupelo police offer teen dating viole...

Tupelo police offer teen dating violence awareness workshop

Young girls will learn what is acceptable dating behavior and how to avoid violence during a free workshop in early February. The Love is Respect workshop will be held Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the new police station on Front Street.

