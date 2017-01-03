Tupelo moving toward online permits

When the Citizen Self Service Portal is implemented later this year, contractors and homeowners alike will be able to apply for construction or remodeling permits without having to go to the third floor of city hall. They will also be able to use their home computer or a smartphone to track the progress of the application as the various inspections are done.

Crrooks

Tupelo, MS

#1 5 min ago
Open a door for scams and corruption using computers. The city does not have the ability to protect itself from hackers.
