There are on the Newms360.com story from 46 min ago, titled Tupelo moving toward online permits. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

When the Citizen Self Service Portal is implemented later this year, contractors and homeowners alike will be able to apply for construction or remodeling permits without having to go to the third floor of city hall. They will also be able to use their home computer or a smartphone to track the progress of the application as the various inspections are done.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.