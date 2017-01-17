Tupelo man charged with strong-arm robbery
There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Tupelo man charged with strong-arm robbery. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Tupelo police responded to 361 B South Gloster around 6:20 p.m. for a strong-arm robbery. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 6 min ago
Why do you think the crime rate is higher in Tupelo? More thugs wanting more than Washington will give them for free. Easier to rob and steal than work.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|THS band thanks donors, prepares for trip
|2 hr
|How Great
|2
|Health Lines: With a stroke, act quickly; time ...
|2 hr
|Who Pays
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|2 hr
|OMG
|1
|Tupelo police seek car burglary suspect
|7 hr
|MorePaperFiction
|2
|Kenny Cockrell
|8 hr
|Faye
|1
|Inauguration parade groups use crowd funding to...
|8 hr
|Trumped
|2
|Nerd's Eye View: The Princess of Tupelo
|12 hr
|Rod Knox
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC